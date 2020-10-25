H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. H&E Equipment Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.63.

Shares of HEES opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. The company has a market cap of $835.70 million, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.41. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $37.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.08 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 192,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 44,273 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 107,678 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

