Head to Head Analysis: Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) vs. 1st Constitution Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCCY)

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and 1st Constitution Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations -4.60% -1.25% -0.44% 1st Constitution Bancorp 18.76% 9.17% 0.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and 1st Constitution Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million 0.22 $17.69 million N/A N/A 1st Constitution Bancorp $68.33 million 2.00 $13.63 million $1.68 7.98

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bluegreen Vacations and 1st Constitution Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

1st Constitution Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.79%. Given 1st Constitution Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 1st Constitution Bancorp is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.5% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Constitution Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

1st Constitution Bancorp beats Bluegreen Vacations on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 19 additional branch offices in Asbury Park, Cranbury, Fair Haven, Fort Lee, Freehold, Hamilton Square, Hightstown, Hillsborough, Hopewell, Jamesburg, Lawrenceville, Little Silver, Neptune City, Perth Amboy, Plainsboro, Skillman, Princeton, Rumson, and Shrewsbury, New Jersey; and 2 residential mortgage loan production offices in Forked River and Jersey City, New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

