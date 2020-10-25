Head-To-Head Analysis: LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) versus Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and Cabaletta Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics N/A -101.85% -73.23% Cabaletta Bio N/A -27.88% -21.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LogicBio Therapeutics and Cabaletta Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cabaletta Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

LogicBio Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 254.61%. Cabaletta Bio has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 79.66%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than Cabaletta Bio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.7% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and Cabaletta Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$40.13 million ($1.78) -3.17 Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$16.94 million ($4.07) -2.96

LogicBio Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabaletta Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cabaletta Bio beats LogicBio Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. The company has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute to develop new viral vectors. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also include MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.