Head-To-Head Analysis: Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) versus Mplx (NASDAQ:MPLX)

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) and Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Noble Midstream Partners has a beta of 3.68, indicating that its stock price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mplx has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Midstream Partners and Mplx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Midstream Partners 18.95% 20.39% 8.55% Mplx -26.44% 17.33% 6.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of Noble Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Mplx shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Noble Midstream Partners and Mplx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Midstream Partners $703.80 million 1.17 $160.00 million $3.08 2.95 Mplx $9.04 billion 2.04 $1.03 billion $2.32 7.49

Mplx has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Midstream Partners. Noble Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mplx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Noble Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Mplx pays an annual dividend of $2.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.8%. Noble Midstream Partners pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mplx pays out 118.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and Mplx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Midstream Partners 1 0 1 0 2.00 Mplx 0 4 11 0 2.73

Noble Midstream Partners presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.99%. Mplx has a consensus price target of $23.62, suggesting a potential upside of 35.88%. Given Mplx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mplx is more favorable than Noble Midstream Partners.

Summary

Mplx beats Noble Midstream Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. It operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas. Noble Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of Noble Energy, Inc.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate. Its pipeline network includes 13,000 miles of pipeline throughout the United States; storage caverns consist of butane, propane, and liquefied petroleum gas storage with a combined capacity of 4.7 million barrels located in Neal in West Virginia, Woodhaven in Michigan, Robinson in Illinois, and Jal in New Mexico, as well as marine business owns and operates 23 boats, 286 barges, and third-party chartered equipment, as well as a marine repair facility located on the Ohio River. The company also transports light products, heavy oils, crude oil, renewable fuels, chemicals, and feedstocks in the Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast regions. Further, its refining logistics assets operates 619 tanks with a storage capacity of approximately 56 million barrels; and 32 rail and truck racks, 18 docks, and gasoline blenders. Additionally, the company operates 62 terminal facilities for refined petroleum products with a combined total shell capacity of approximately 23.6 million barrels primarily located in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, and Southeast regions. MPLX GP LLC acts as the general partner of MPLX LP. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. MPLX LP is a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

