Head to Head Comparison: Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) vs. MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) and MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bill.com and MiX Telematics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bill.com $157.60 million 56.13 -$31.09 million ($0.58) -188.28 MiX Telematics $145.65 million 1.36 $10.99 million $0.69 11.96

MiX Telematics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bill.com. Bill.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiX Telematics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Bill.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of MiX Telematics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of MiX Telematics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bill.com and MiX Telematics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bill.com 0 4 9 0 2.69 MiX Telematics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Bill.com presently has a consensus target price of $100.92, indicating a potential downside of 7.59%. MiX Telematics has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 124.24%. Given MiX Telematics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MiX Telematics is more favorable than Bill.com.

Profitability

This table compares Bill.com and MiX Telematics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bill.com -19.73% -8.60% -1.54% MiX Telematics 5.80% 11.88% 8.18%

Summary

MiX Telematics beats Bill.com on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, as well as ongoing support and training services. The company serves customers operating in the accounting and accounting software companies, and financial institutions. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles. It also provides consumer solutions, including Matrix that provides vehicle tracking, telematics, and personal safety services; and Beame, a wireless device, which offers mobile asset tracking and recovery services. In addition, the company provides value added services comprising driver communication, collision prevention and reduction, satellite communication, driver identification, trailer tracking, field services management, driver engagement, fuel security, outsourced control room, and driver management solutions, as well as voice kits and keypads, and in-vehicle camera. MiX Telematics Limited has operations in Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, Australasia, Europe, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Midrand, South Africa.

