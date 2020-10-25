Head-To-Head Comparison: Exelon (EXC) and Its Rivals

Exelon (NASDAQ: EXC) is one of 31 public companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Exelon to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Exelon has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelon’s rivals have a beta of 0.59, indicating that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Exelon and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Exelon Competitors 463 1955 1399 14 2.25

Exelon presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.18%. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 5.16%. Given Exelon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exelon is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exelon and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Exelon $34.44 billion $2.94 billion 13.11 Exelon Competitors $8.73 billion $451.22 million 17.50

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Exelon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Exelon and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelon 7.94% 8.94% 2.48% Exelon Competitors 1.59% 10.01% 2.41%

Dividends

Exelon pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exelon pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 63.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Exelon is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Exelon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Exelon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Exelon beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; and transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. Further, the company offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, finance, supply management, engineering, customer operations, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

