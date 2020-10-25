Head-To-Head Review: India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC) & Richardson Electronics (NYSE:RELL)

India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC) and Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

India Globalization Capital has a beta of 3.03, indicating that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richardson Electronics has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for India Globalization Capital and Richardson Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score India Globalization Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Richardson Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of India Globalization Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of Richardson Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of India Globalization Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Richardson Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares India Globalization Capital and Richardson Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets India Globalization Capital -259.99% -25.02% -23.19% Richardson Electronics -2.04% -2.62% -2.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares India Globalization Capital and Richardson Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio India Globalization Capital $4.07 million 12.65 -$7.32 million N/A N/A Richardson Electronics $155.90 million 0.37 -$1.84 million N/A N/A

Richardson Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than India Globalization Capital.

Summary

Richardson Electronics beats India Globalization Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About India Globalization Capital

India Globalization Capital, Inc. purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts. The company also develops cannabinoid-based products and therapies, such as Hyalolex for the treatment of patients from anxiety, agitation, dementia, depression, and sleep disorder diseases; and Serosapse for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. In addition, it offers offer extraction, distillation, tolling, and white labeling services under the Holi Hemp brand; and hemp crude extracts, hemp isolates, and hemp distillates. The company operates in the United States, India, and Hong Kong. India Globalization Capital, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications. Its products are used to control, switch, or amplify electrical power signals, as well as are used as display devices in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, communications, industrial, marine, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The company's Canvys segment provides custom display solutions, such as touch screens, protective panels, all-in-one computers, custom enclosures, specialized cabinet finishes, application specific software packages, and certification services to corporate enterprise, financial, industrial, and medical original equipment manufacturer markets. Its Healthcare segment manufactures, refurbishes, and distributes diagnostic imaging replacement parts for CT and MRI systems; replacement CT and MRI tubes; MRI coils, cold heads, and RF amplifiers; hydrogen thyratrons, klystrons, and magnetrons; flat panel detector upgrades; and additional replacement solutions, as well as offers CT service training. This segment serves hospitals, medical centers, asset management companies, independent service organizations, and multi-vendor service providers. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in LaFox, Illinois.

