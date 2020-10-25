Head to Head Review: Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) vs. Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) and Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Schrödinger and Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schrödinger N/A N/A N/A Adamis Pharmaceuticals -170.83% -87.50% -62.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Schrödinger and Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schrödinger $85.54 million 44.86 -$24.57 million N/A N/A Adamis Pharmaceuticals $22.11 million 3.23 -$29.31 million ($0.55) -1.44

Schrödinger has higher revenue and earnings than Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of Schrödinger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Schrödinger and Adamis Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schrödinger 0 1 2 0 2.67 Adamis Pharmaceuticals 0 2 1 0 2.33

Schrödinger presently has a consensus price target of $83.33, suggesting a potential upside of 37.49%. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 57.55%. Given Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adamis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Schrödinger.

Summary

Schrödinger beats Adamis Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc. provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries. The Drug Discovery segment develops a pipeline of preclinical and clinical drug discovery programs through its computational platform in collaboration with pharmaceutical companies. SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Twist Bioscience Corporation; and Thermo Fisher Scientific to extend the use of cryo-EM in connection with in silico compound screening to accelerate drug discovery. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in New York.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It also offers dry powder inhaler products consisting of albuterol (APC-2000) for the treatment of bronchospasms; fluticasone (APC-4000) for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone (APC-1000), a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; Tadalafil (APC-8000) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; and naloxone injection product candidates (APC-6000) for the treatment of opioid overdose. In addition, the company provides corticosteroids, hormone replacement therapies, hospital outsourcing products, injectables, urological preparations, topical compounds for pain, and men's and women's health products; and certain veterinary pharmaceutical products for animals. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is headquartered in San Diego, California.

