Herc (NYSE:HRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Herc (NYSE:HRI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.46 million. Herc had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Herc stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. Herc has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

