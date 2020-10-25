Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $1,979.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00094692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00232091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00033249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.92 or 0.01353908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00137410 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token’s launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net.

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

