Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the bank on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend payment by 76.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

HFBL stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $38.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

