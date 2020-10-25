Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.2% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $26,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after buying an additional 1,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 645.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,788,000 after purchasing an additional 507,688 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 861.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,692,000 after purchasing an additional 450,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Honeywell International by 45.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,085,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $157,015,000 after purchasing an additional 338,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,352. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

