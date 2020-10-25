HorusPay (HORUS) Market Cap Reaches $178,225.89

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 25th. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. In the last week, HorusPay has traded down 14% against the dollar. HorusPay has a market cap of $178,225.89 and $5.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00094488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00231296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00033206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.43 or 0.01361146 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00137279 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

