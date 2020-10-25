Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management cut its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 64.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Shares of NYSE HST traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,959,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,521,769. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

