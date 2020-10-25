Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on H. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

H opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.40. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,384.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $171,291.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 754.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 36.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.