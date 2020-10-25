Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Sells $1,286,880.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.72, for a total value of $1,286,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,609,324.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ILMN opened at $323.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $404.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Illumina by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 49.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

