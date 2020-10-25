ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.56

ImmuPharma PLC (LON:IMM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.56 and traded as low as $10.30. ImmuPharma shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 579,404 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74.

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (1.69) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ImmuPharma PLC will post -3.3243871 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmuPharma Company Profile (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates based on peptide therapeutics to treat serious medical conditions. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

