Inchcape plc (INCH.L) (LON:INCH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $479.47

Inchcape plc (INCH.L) (LON:INCH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $479.47 and traded as high as $516.50. Inchcape plc (INCH.L) shares last traded at $505.25, with a volume of 1,305,531 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Inchcape plc (INCH.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 659 ($8.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 463.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 479.47.

In related news, insider John Langston bought 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 431 ($5.63) per share, with a total value of £2,008.46 ($2,624.07). Also, insider Nigel Stein purchased 20,000 shares of Inchcape plc (INCH.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £85,200 ($111,314.35).

Inchcape plc (INCH.L) Company Profile (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company sells and distributes new and used cars. It also provides aftersales service, bodyshop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia; Australasia; the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; and emerging markets, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ethiopia and Djibouti, Ecuador, Kenya, Panama, Peru, Russia, and Uruguay.

