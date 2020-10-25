Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives $77.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on INDB shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.94. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.42.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

In other news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $135,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 33.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 8.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 145,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 29.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

