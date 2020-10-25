Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.07

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.07 and traded as high as $25.62. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 236,335 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.61.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a PE ratio of -40.32.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$150.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$152.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc will post 0.3474826 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -113.24%.

In other news, Director Ross J. Beaty sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.70, for a total transaction of C$23,870,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,349,327 shares in the company, valued at C$29,280,395.90.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

