Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) and Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Histogen and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogen $21.72 million 1.09 -$11.39 million N/A N/A Innovate Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$27.05 million N/A N/A

Histogen has higher revenue and earnings than Innovate Biopharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Histogen and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogen N/A -73.30% -59.08% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -234.42%

Volatility & Risk

Histogen has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Histogen and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogen 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovate Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of Histogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Histogen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Histogen beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen Inc., a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation. Histogen Inc. is headquartered San Diego, California.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH). In addition, the company holds rights for INN-329, a formulation of secretin that is used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures that is in Phase III clinical trial. The company has a research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of ASH. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

