Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives $12.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Maxim Group raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

NASDAQ INO traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,109,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,038,750. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.41% and a negative net margin of 8,099.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $371,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,991.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,109,053.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

