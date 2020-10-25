Insider Buying: Estrella Resources Ltd (ASX:ESR) Insider Purchases A$66,000.00 in Stock

Estrella Resources Ltd (ASX:ESR) insider Leslie Pereira purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$66,000.00 ($47,142.86).

Leslie Pereira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Leslie Pereira 500,000 shares of Estrella Resources stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.01.

Estrella Resources Company Profile

Estrella Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, nickel, and gold ores. It holds 100% interests in the Munda nickel and gold project, and Spargoville nickel project located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Perth, Australia.

