Insider Buying: Land & Homes Group Limited (LHM.AX) (ASX:LHM) Insider Acquires A$90,000.00 in Stock

Land & Homes Group Limited (LHM.AX) (ASX:LHM) insider Choon Keng (CK) Kho purchased 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$90,000.00 ($64,285.71).

Choon Keng (CK) Kho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Choon Keng (CK) Kho purchased 6,000,000 shares of Land & Homes Group Limited (LHM.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$120,000.00 ($85,714.29).

On Monday, August 31st, Choon Keng (CK) Kho purchased 5,000,000 shares of Land & Homes Group Limited (LHM.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00 ($71,428.57).

On Thursday, July 30th, Choon Keng (CK) Kho bought 14,000,000 shares of Land & Homes Group Limited (LHM.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$280,000.00 ($200,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 596.45, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Land & Homes Group Limited (LHM.AX) Company Profile

Land & Homes Group Limited operates as a property investment and development company in Australia. It develops and rents residential, commercial, and mixed-use apartments. The company is based in Spring Hill, Australia.

