Insider Buying: Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) Insider Purchases £91,061.74 in Stock

Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) insider Julian Dunkerton bought 59,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £91,061.74 ($118,972.75).

Julian Dunkerton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Julian Dunkerton bought 29,216 shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £44,992.64 ($58,783.17).

On Friday, October 16th, Julian Dunkerton bought 91,817 shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £137,725.50 ($179,939.25).

On Thursday, September 24th, Julian Dunkerton purchased 148,177 shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £207,447.80 ($271,031.88).

Shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) stock opened at GBX 174.50 ($2.28) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 153.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 137.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.85 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. Superdry plc has a 1-year low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 529 ($6.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 524.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Superdry plc (SDRY.L)

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

