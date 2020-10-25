Insider Buying: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Director Purchases $31,469.90 in Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $281.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $303.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,958,248,000 after acquiring an additional 938,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $424,416,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $354,319,000 after purchasing an additional 148,890 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 751,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,667,000 after purchasing an additional 114,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,140,000 after buying an additional 84,157 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. BofA Securities upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Stephens started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

