Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $49,650.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,414,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,227,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CSTL opened at $51.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 471.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.87.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 441,637 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.1% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 803,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after buying an additional 105,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 146.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after buying an additional 322,259 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after buying an additional 41,983 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

