Insider Selling: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) CFO Sells $368,520.00 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $368,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,961,300.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Buchholz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Richard Buchholz sold 6,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $756,540.00.

Shares of INSP opened at $126.68 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $135.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.81 and its 200 day moving average is $97.97. The company has a quick ratio of 19.72, a current ratio of 20.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.20. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The company had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.21.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

