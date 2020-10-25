Insider Selling: Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Sells $279,735.06 in Stock

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 15,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $279,735.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,740.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Andrew Crockett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,261 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $21,449.61.

KALV opened at $15.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $272.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.32. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $19.41.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.71% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $21,036,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $6,811,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 105.1% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 461,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 236,500 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,113,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after buying an additional 166,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 53,863 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KALV shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

