Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.25

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.25 and traded as low as $13.58. Inspired Energy shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 50,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $138.04 million and a PE ratio of 67.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Inspired Energy Company Profile (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

