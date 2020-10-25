Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$168.00 at National Bank Financial

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$165.00 to C$168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

IFC has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$155.00 to C$151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$157.82.

Shares of IFC opened at C$143.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55. Intact Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$104.81 and a 12 month high of C$157.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$141.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$137.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.18.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Intact Financial Co. will post 8.5651741 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total transaction of C$78,341.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,040 shares in the company, valued at C$1,013,830.40. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.83, for a total value of C$116,661.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$716,301.73.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

