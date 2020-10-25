Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $17.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.39 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.90-4.90 EPS.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.97.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

