Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $71.20

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.20 and traded as low as $70.10. Intercede Group shares last traded at $70.10, with a volume of 11,130 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Intercede Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Intercede Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 71.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 million and a PE ratio of 36.89.

About Intercede Group (LON:IGP)

Intercede Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies identity and credential management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, which enables enterprises to replace employee passwords with secure and digital identities on smart cards, virtual smart cards, and mobile devices, as well as provides protection against the number one cause of data breaches-weak or compromised user credentials; MyID services for employees, a cloud based credential management system that enables organizations to replace passwords with trusted digital identities; and MyID for WordPress, an authentication service for mobile apps and cloud services that enables administrators and subscribers to login to Websites and blogs without cumbersome and insecure usernames and passwords.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercede Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercede Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.