Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,107,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,813,000 after buying an additional 1,375,445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,799,000 after buying an additional 1,129,983 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 246.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 631,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,872,000 after buying an additional 449,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,519,000 after buying an additional 425,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 121.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,946,000 after buying an additional 338,948 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $298,400.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,032 shares of company stock worth $9,688,097. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

