International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IAG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price (down from GBX 250 ($3.27)) on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Davy Research cut shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a neutral rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 298.94 ($3.91).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 106.25 ($1.39) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 125.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 196.12. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a twelve month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24.

In other International Consolidated Airlns Grp news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total value of £1,134.38 ($1,482.07).

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

