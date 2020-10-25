International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other analysts have also commented on INSW. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

INSW stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $395.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. International Seaways has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $31.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $139.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.55 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Research analysts predict that International Seaways will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter worth about $2,288,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 13.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2,941.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 311,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 301,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 15.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 321.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

