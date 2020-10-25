Interpace Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($1.73) Per Share (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Interpace Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($1.73) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.17).

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.13. Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 110.80% and a negative return on equity of 145.12%.

IDXG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Interpace Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of IDXG opened at $4.08 on Friday. Interpace Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Interpace Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

