Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.67

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.67 and traded as high as $16.47. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) shares last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 130,426 shares trading hands.

ITP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.67. The stock has a market cap of $968.35 million and a P/E ratio of 18.23.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$371.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$362.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.0612461 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1475 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.56%.

About Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

