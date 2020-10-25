Intevac (IVAC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. On average, analysts expect Intevac to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.24 million, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.68.

In other news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $58,500.00. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intevac in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Intevac in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Intevac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

