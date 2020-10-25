INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICAGY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut INTL CONS AIRL/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.82. 1,075,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($2.50). The company had revenue of $773.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.64 million. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a negative net margin of 15.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. Analysts forecast that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

