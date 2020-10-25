Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $14.92. 4,427,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,561. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.