Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Announces Earnings Results

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investar had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.62%.

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27. Investar has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ISTR shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

