Investec Group (INVP.L) (LON:INVP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $154.82

Investec Group (INVP.L) (LON:INVP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $154.82 and traded as high as $166.85. Investec Group (INVP.L) shares last traded at $166.85, with a volume of 1,522,776 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 154.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.46.

About Investec Group (INVP.L) (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

