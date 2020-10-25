IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.88.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $200.18 on Thursday. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $202.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.11 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $475,190.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,823 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,532.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 8,150 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.74, for a total transaction of $1,301,881.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,460 shares of company stock worth $6,062,939 in the last 90 days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,647,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,357,000 after purchasing an additional 459,516 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 405,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,762,000 after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2,862.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after purchasing an additional 338,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

