IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2,180.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter worth $262,000.

MNA stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96.

