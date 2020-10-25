iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $124.94

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $124.94 and traded as low as $124.31. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF shares last traded at $124.57, with a volume of 6,711 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.31 and its 200 day moving average is $124.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $355,000.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GBF)

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

