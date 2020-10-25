iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Position Trimmed by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 76.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of IBB opened at $136.49 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $146.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.17 and a 200-day moving average of $132.72.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

