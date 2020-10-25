iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,112,000 after purchasing an additional 327,597 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB opened at $136.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.72. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $146.53.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.