iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,889,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,949,662. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

