iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,264,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,414,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.02. The stock had a trading volume of 842,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,769. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.40.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.